AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

