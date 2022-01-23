APYSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,172.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $53,172.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.