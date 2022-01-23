Aragon Court Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $31.04 million and $58,578.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

