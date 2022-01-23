Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 543,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,766. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

