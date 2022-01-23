ArGoApp Market Capitalization Achieves $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.28 or 0.06871703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.50 or 0.99761539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003449 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

