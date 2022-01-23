Arion (ARION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $32,542.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,385,666 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

