Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $113.31 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,634,815 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.