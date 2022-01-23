Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

