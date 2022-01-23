Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.