Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.