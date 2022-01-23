Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $154.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

