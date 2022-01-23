Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $32.92 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $32.92 or 0.00094472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $45.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018379 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

