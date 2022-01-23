Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $528,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 651.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.07. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($45.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.