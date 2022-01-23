Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Reaches $0.0533 on Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.44 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00044622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,412,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,329,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

