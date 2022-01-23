Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 164.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $146.99 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

