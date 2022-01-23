Atheios (ATH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,943.35

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $16,943.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,498,390 coins and its circulating supply is 46,852,560 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.