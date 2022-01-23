Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

NYSE:ATO opened at $104.59 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

