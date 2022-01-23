ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATA traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.50. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$21.67 and a 12 month high of C$52.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

