AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 735,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in DISH Network by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DISH Network by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of DISH opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.