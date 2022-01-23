AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

