Automata Network Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $64.95 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

