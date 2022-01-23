Autonio Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $147,663.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

