AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AutoZone by 84.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2,480.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $4,751,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 156.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,942.17 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,969.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,767.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.