Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

AVTX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,132,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,866. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

