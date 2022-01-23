Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.65 Million

Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $190.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.70 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $741.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $782.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

