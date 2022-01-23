Aviva PLC Acquires 18,036 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,197,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 448,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,272,000 after purchasing an additional 193,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

