Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

Shares of NSC opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average of $269.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

