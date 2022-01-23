Axe Trading Down 24.4% This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $64,108.62 and $20,720.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00351293 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.