Azuki (AZUKI) Hits Market Capitalization of $453,320.29

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Azuki has a market cap of $453,320.29 and approximately $35,500.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.87 or 0.06897853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.37 or 1.00036625 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

