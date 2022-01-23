BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $8.70 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $297,525.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

