Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

