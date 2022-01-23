Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 14,238 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

