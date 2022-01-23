Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

