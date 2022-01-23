Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.91 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 177,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

