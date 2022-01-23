Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 351.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 1,454.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.