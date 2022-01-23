Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Splunk by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 11.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Splunk by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Splunk by 50.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 218.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $403,645 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

