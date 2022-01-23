Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $212.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

