Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $2.20 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

