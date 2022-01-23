Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

EMR stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

