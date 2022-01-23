Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

PXD opened at $206.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

