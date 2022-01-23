Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 8,560 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 22.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

