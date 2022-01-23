Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 699,582 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 699,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 29.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 874,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200,162 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

