Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

