Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 26,737 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

