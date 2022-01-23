Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.73 and a 200 day moving average of $279.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

