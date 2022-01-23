Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,989.00.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,662.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,768.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

