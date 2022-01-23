Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,304 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,668 shares of company stock worth $20,695,718. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. Elastic has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

