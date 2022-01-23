Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

