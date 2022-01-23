Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.28% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

