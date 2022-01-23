Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 5,185 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.