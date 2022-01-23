Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.